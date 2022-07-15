Two Searsport women have been arrested in a Thursday afternoon hit-and-run in Orland.

Brittany Gainer, 32, was driving on Acadia Highway when she allegedly hit 46-year-old Travis Allen of Orland as he walked in the breakdown lane, according to CBS affiliate WABI.

Gainer allegedly fled the scene, but deputies found the vehicle not too far from the crash scene, the TV station reported.

Patricia Bowen, 71, of Searsport allegedly claimed she was actually the driver, but deputies determined Gainer had been driving, WABI reported.

Gainer was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, failure to report an accident by quickest means and obstructing government administration, while Bowen was charged with obstructing government administration, falsifying physical evidence and hindering apprehension or prosecution.

They were taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

Allen was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. His condition wasn’t immediately clear.