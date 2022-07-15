VASSALBORO — N.S. Giles Foundations, Inc. is pleased to announce that its 2022 charity golf event will benefit Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Auxiliary to help fund Miracle-2. The golf event will be held on Friday, Aug. 12 at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

Each year, approximately 120 babies that are born in community hospitals need the highly specialized care available only in Bangor. The neonatal transport team – with members on call around the clock – are out the door within minutes of getting the call that a baby needs life-saving care. Sometimes the safest and fastest way to get from these rural hospitals is by helicopter or fixed-wing plane, and EMMC collaborates with LifeFlight of Maine on these transports. But when heading to the coast, or when weather conditions aren’t favorable, the team relies on a specially designed ambulance to transport patients and team safely and securely.

Miracle-1 is 14 years old and in urgent need of replacement. EMMC Auxiliary has pledged $125,000 toward the purchase of a new critical care transport ambulance, fondly called Maricle-2. The N.S. Giles Foundations, Inc charity golf event will help Auxiliary meet their $125,000 fundraising goal.

“We’re grateful for the support of N.S. Giles Foundations, Inc,” states EMMC Auxiliary board member Jennifer Cammack. “Miracle-2 is critical for the safe transport of infants in need of the world-class care provided at Northern Light EMMC and it’s heartwarming to have our business community support this effort.”

For more information or to register a team contact Janette Giles at 207-942-9445 ext. 108 or email her at janette.giles@nsgiles.com.