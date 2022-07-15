One of the stars of Greg Schiano’s first stint at Rutgers has officially ended a memorable football career.

Former Scarlet Knights safety Jason McCourty announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday afternoon, ending a 13-year career in the league in which he played for the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins. He won a Super Bowl alongside his twin brother Devin with the Patriots in 2018, defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53.

“These past 13 seasons have been one hell of a journey,” he said in a video he posted on Instagram to share the news. “As I reflect and look back at my career, I have surpassed every and any expectation I set for myself back in 2009.”

An unranked recruit out of Saint Joseph Montvale, Jason McCourty starred at cornerback at Rutgers under Schiano for three seasons from 2007 to 2009. Following a college career that ended with 148 tackles, two interceptions and 20 pass breakups, McCourty was drafted in the sixth-round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.

He spent nine seasons in Nashville before moving onto Cleveland, where he was a member of the second team in NFL history to go winless in a 16-game season. McCourty then joined his twin brother Devin in New England, spending three seasons playing under legendary coach Bill Belichick and winning a Super Bowl ring in his first season in Foxborough.

McCourty finishes his NFL career with 744 tackles, 108 pass deflections, 18 interceptions, nine forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and one sack.

Story by Brian Fonseca, nj.com