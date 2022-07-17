A 76-year-old Corinth woman was reported missing on Sunday.

Rosemary Nicklow was last seen driving by her house on Hudson Road toward Rt. 15 around 11:35 a.m., according to the Maine State Police.

Nickow is white, 5-foot-6-inches and 150 pounds with white hair and blue eyes, officials said. She is driving a black 2012 Nissan Frontier pickup, with a license plate 3575WT, and is without her cellphone.

Police said Nicklow likes to go to Lovely’s Motel in Palmyra or to visit a friend who lives on the backside of Lake Wassookeag in Dexter.

Nicklow suffers from dementia and has not been taking her medication, police said.

Anyone who sees Nicklow or has information is asked to call Trooper Greg Ramp at 207-973-3700 Option 9.