Cooper Flagg will be joining his Maine United 15-Under AAU basketball team for the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League Peach Jam Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

The team became the first from Maine to qualify for the tournament and will open with Team Takeover from Washington, D.C., at 11 a.m.

In addition to Cooper Flagg and his twin brother Ace Flagg, the Maine United 15-under team includes Bangor’s Landon Clark, Cheverus High of Portland’s Leo McNabb and Sammy Nzeyimana, Nokomis’ Dawson Townsend, Medomak Valley of Waldoboro’s Gabe Lash and Kaden Bedard, Andy’s son.

The Peach Jam runs through July 24.