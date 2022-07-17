BANGOR — Bodie Bishop pitched 5 1/3 innings of two-hit shutout baseball to help lead Bronco Little League to a 19-0 victory over Orono-Veazie to win the District 3 Junior League championship at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor on Saturday.

Bronco, of the Hampden area, advanced to the state tourney on July 29-30 at Mansfield.

Bishop struck out 11 and was backed by Nicholas Llerena, who tripled, singled three times and drove in three runs. Gavin Monyok chipped in with a double, two singles and two RBIs and Owen Busick added three singles and three RBIs.

Bishop aided his own cause with two singles and a sacrifice fly and Ashton O’Roak had two singles and two RBIs.

Caleb Tidwell singled twice for Orono-Veazie.

Orono-Veazie advanced to the championship round with an 11-5 victory over Hermon in an elimination-round game on Friday.

Orono-Veazie scored four runs on a hit, four walks and an error in the sixth inning to break open what had been a one-run game.

Kason Bagley sparked Orono-Veazie with an RBI triple and Josh McGovern doubled.

Dylan Phair recorded three singles for Hermon while Thomas Meserve and Alex Boyd each added two singles. Dylan Yeo contributed an RBI double and sacrifice fly.

Bronco moved to the championship round with a 13-2 victory over Hermon Wednesday when Llerena and Nykson Moors combined on a four-hitter.

Moors led the offense with a double, three singles and four RBIs while Monyok chipped in with a triple, single and two RBIs. Rogan Lord contributed a triple and single; Bishop added a double, single and two RBIs, Busick had a double, single and two RBIs and Llerena had a double and RBI single.

Ethan Curtis and Meserve each singled twice and drove in a run to lead Hermon.

In Wednesday’s second game, Bagley smacked an inside-the-park home run and also singled twice with three RBIs to help Orono-Veazie eliminate Holbrook-Brewer-Orrington 14-9.

Wyatt Chandler added a double and single for Orono-Veazie.

Ian Boudreau doubled for Holbrook-Brewer-Orrington.

(Saturday’s Championship Game)

(3-0) Bronco 205 02(10) — 19 18 2

(3-2) Orono-Veazie 000 000 — 0 3 8

Bronco: Bishop, O’Roak (6) and Lord; Orono-Veazie: Ouellette, Watson (5), Allen (6), Tidwell (6) and Chandler

(Friday’s Game)

(3-1) Orono-Veazie 210 204 2 — 11 7 3

(2-2) Hermon 010 210 1 — 5 8 5

Orono-Veazie: Bagley, Gerbi (6) and Ouellette; Hermon: Largay, Merserve (4), Largay (5), Phair (6), Yeo (7) and Curtis

(Wednesday’s First Game)

(2-0) Bronco 203 203 3 — 13 15 1

(2-1) Hermon 200 000 0 — 2 4 4

Bronco: Llerena, Moors (5) and Lord; Hermon: Curtis, Largay (5), Yeo (6) and Meserve

(Wednesday’s Second Game)

(2-1) Orono-Veazie 152 102 3 — 14 9 1

(1-2) Holb-Brew-Orr 026 001 0 — 9 5 4

Orono-Veazie: Gerbi, Curley (2), Haggerty (3), Chandler (4) and Ouellette; Holb-Brew-Orr: Charette, Fernald (5) and Blackwood