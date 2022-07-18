HAMPDEN – Katahdin Trust is pleased to announce the promotion of Eunice McAfee to branch manager of the bank’s 57 Western Avenue Hampden location. McAfee will replace Sunny Flannery who is retiring on Aug. 26 after serving as the manager since the branch opened in 2011.

In her new role as branch manager and community banking officer, McAfee will be responsible for retail lending, business development, and the daily management of the Hampden branch.

“Eunice is a familiar face in the greater Bangor market and has several years of banking experience,” said Billi Griffeth, regional vice president, retail banking. “She is very deserving of this promotion and ready to help the Hampden area with their banking needs. I am excited for the local employees, customers, and community under her leadership.”

McAfee began her career at Katahdin Trust in 2000 as a part-time teller in Houlton for a year before moving away. She later returned in 2012 as customer service representative at the Broadway branch in Bangor. After eight years, she relocated to the Springer Drive branch in Bangor where she has served as community banker III since 2020.

McAfee has been working closely with Flanery since May for a smooth transition.

“Sunny has played a crucial role in growing our brand of community banking in Hampden and the greater Bangor market,” stated Griffeth. “She has always brought that can-do attitude and smile when helping her customers with every banking need. We are very grateful to have had Sunny on our team and wish her well in retirement.”



Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton with more than $965 million in assets. Katahdin Trust offers financial services to individuals and businesses from 16 branches throughout northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions with a suite of digital banking solutions. The Bank has nearly 180 employees and, in 2021, was named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine for the fourth year in a row and recognized the past three years as one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the country by American Banker magazine. Katahdin Bankshares Corp., parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.