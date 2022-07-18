A Lewiston man has been charged with murder after he fatally shot a Massachusetts man Sunday evening, according to police officials.

Mark John Sinclair, 28, was arrested in connection to the shooting on Sunday night before being officially charged with the murder of John Paquin, 20, of Worcester, Massachusetts, on Monday, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police responded to reports of gunshots at 30 Howe St. in Lewiston around 4 p.m. Sunday where they found Paquin suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Moss said. He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

After police processed the scene and conducted interviews — which closed the lower section of Howe Street for several hours — a search warrant was served at a home at 12 Howe St. — where Sinclar lived — early Monday morning, leading to his arrest.

Sinclair held active warrants for domestic violence terrorizing, criminal mischeif and violation of bail and was taken to Androscoggin County Jail, Moss said.

After an autopsy was conducted on Paquin Monday afternoon, his death was officially ruled a homicide and Sinclair was charged, she said.

Sinclair is being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned later this week in Androscoggin County Superior Court.