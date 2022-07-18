The University of Maine’s women’s basketball team had a huge void to fill this season due to America East third-team point guard Alba Orois’ decision to pursue a pro career in Europe.

The Black Bears have landed a possible replacement as former Skowhegan High School star Jaycie Christopher has decided to transfer from Boston University, according to WABI.

She is hoping to get released from her National Letter of Intent next month.

The 6-foot-1 Christopher was the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and Miss Maine Basketball after averaging more than 22 points, nearly five assists and 8.5 rebounds per game, along with 3.5 steals.

She led the Skowhegan girls to the state Class A title.

She also became the first girl in Maine history to be chosen Miss Maine Basketball and Miss Maine Softball.