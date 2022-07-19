Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice is pleased to announce that Laura Bachelder and Trisha Dubois have been selected as the 2022 recipients for the Julie Shackley Memorial Scholarship for Nursing Education. This scholarship is available to Androscoggin employees wishing to pursue or advance their professional education in nursing. Chosen due to their exemplary demonstration of Androscoggin’s values of integrity, compassion, excellence, and community commitment, Bachelder and Dubois will be awarded $2,000 each to be distributed as $1,000 per semester. During its inaugural year in 2021, three Androscoggin employees were named scholarship recipients: Leann Sebrey, Leanne Pray, and Shauna Lane.

Named in memory of Julie Shackley, R.N., M.S.N., who served as the president and CEO of Androscoggin from 2005-16, Julie was a clinician at heart who spent many years caring for patients, practicing primarily in home healthcare and hospice, as well as a driving force in founding the first freestanding Hospice House in Maine. Julie earned her bachelor of science degree in nursing in 1980 and her master of science degree in Nursing in 1997 from the University of Southern Maine. Julie was an advocate for quality, professional development, having served as Androscoggin’s supervisor of staff development prior to joining executive leadership.

An organization-wide call for applicants was announced in February. Interested employees were required to submit a completed application, a supervisor’s letter of recommendation, evidence of acceptance to or enrollment in an accredited program of nursing education, and a 500-word essay of intent to Androscoggin’s Community Relations and Development office. The next call for applications will be announced in late winter/early spring of 2023.