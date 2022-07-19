NEWCASTLE — The Lincoln County Democratic Committee has announced that it will hold its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 via Zoom and not as a hybrid meeting as previously announced.

A special panel, followed by Q&A, has been arranged to focus on the topic “Post-Roe Nation: What does Dobbs mean for Maine and where do we go from here.”

“We will hear stories and inspiring words from four people working in the thick of human rights rolled back by the recent extremist Dobbs ruling and opinions from the right-wing Supreme Court majority. Our moderator and guests are making a difference helping others, building for long-term victory, and living their convictions about people’s inherent rights and needs,” shared LCDC Chair Chris Johnson.

Panelists include Mary Bonauto, a civil rights director for GLAD who was the attorney who argued for marriage equality in the Obergefell case before the Supreme Court; Shannon L. Carr, MD MS FACOG CFP, a traveling physician who performs abortions; and Aspen Ruhlin, a community engagement coordinator for the Mabel Wadsworth Center.

The panel will be moderated by Mary Rae Means, a founder of Grandmothers for Reproductive Rights.

All Lincoln County Democrats and unenrolled progressives are welcome to attend LCDC meetings which are generally held on the fourth Thursday each month. Changes to the schedule and other activities can be found on the organization’s calendar at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/events.

Pre-registration is required for non-voting members to receive Zoom log on and/or phone in details. Register at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/meet before Noon the day of the meeting to ensure access. They will also do their best to accommodate last-minute registrations.

Voting members of the LCDC will automatically receive the log on information and reminders by email. Those interested in becoming a voting member must be a registered Democrat in Lincoln County and may make their interest known by indicating such on the meeting registration form, https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/meet, or by emailing info@lincolncountydemocrats.com.

Information about the committee, its meetings and other activities may be found at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com or https://www.facebook.com/lincolncountydems/. Chris Johnson, LCDC Chair, may also be contacted directly at chair@lincolncountydemocrats.com.