A Lisbon resident found an apparent grenade on Monday.

The resident unearthed what appeared to be a grenade while digging near a stump on Spring Street around 6:30 p.m.

The Lisbon fire and police departments responded and kept people away because they weren’t sure if the suspected grenade was live.

They notified the Maine State Police bomb squad, which came to the scene to secure and remove it for safe disposal.

The grenade was badly corroded, and police said it seems like an older vintage type that had been in the ground for a while.