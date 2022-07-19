Jaycie Christopher was recruited by Boston University’s Marisa Moseley and her staff and signed a National Letter of Intent to play for them beginning this fall.

But Moseley left in March after three years at BU to become the head coach at the University of Wisconsin — and that led to the Skowhegan High School star’s decision to transfer to the University of Maine.

“[Transferring to UMaine] had been in the back of my mind ever since [Moseley] left,” explained the 18-year-old Christopher, who was chosen Miss Maine Basketball and the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year this past season.

Former Wake Forest assistant coach Melissa D’Amico was named to replace Moseley in April.

“Once I got down there, I thought I would still love it and it would be great,” continued Christopher, who spent two weeks at BU this summer.

“But that wasn’t really the case. I know what’s best for me and it was to come home and play at Maine.”

The 5-foot-11½ Christopher is a point guard who will be joining a UMaine program that lost All-America East third team point guard Alba Orois. Christopher averaged 23.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.5 steals per game this season to lead Skowhegan to its first state Class A schoolgirl basketball title.

Christopher said Orois’ departure did not influence her decision.

“I just had to think what was best for me, my future and my family,” Christopher said.

Orois, whose 5.8 assists per game led the conference and was 14th best among 348 Division I schools, returned to her native Spain and is looking to sign a pro contract.

The speedy 5-foot-7 Orois, who was a sophomore, played an average of 37:89 per game which was eighth most in the country and she also averaged 9.9 points and 2.8 rebounds.

She had 24 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three blocked shots in the win over Greely High of Cumberland Center in the state Class A final to conclude a 22-0 campaign.

“I am really excited and grateful for this opportunity. It’s a lot different than how I thought this summer was going to go but I’m happy how everything worked out and I’m excited to get started,” she said.

Christopher will need to get a release from her National Letter of Intent from BU and she is hoping to join the program on Aug. 1.

She thinks highly of the UMaine program and the job head coach Amy Vachon and her assistants do developing players and creating a positive experience.

“When players graduate after four years, they still love basketball and want to keep playing,” Christopher said.

She knows there will be an adjustment period.

“A lot of it comes down to strength and conditioning. The basketball stuff will come. There are a lot of great coaches to help you with that. It comes down to adjusting to the physicality and the speed,” said Christopher, who became the first Maine girl to ever be named both Miss Maine Basketball and Miss Maine Softball.

She will stick to basketball at UMaine.

“I’m going to work as hard as I can. I just want to do whatever I can to help the team win,” Christopher said.

She is looking forward to playing at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. She played there as a sophomore and attended several UMaine games.

“They have a great atmosphere at the games. It’s going to be fun,” she said.

Skowhegan girls basketball coach and former standout UMaine relief pitcher Mike LeBlanc was elated with her decision.

“She definitely made the right choice and I’m happy she did because now we will get to see her play,” LeBlanc said.

“She will adapt to everything. She sees the floor so well. She had games last season when there would be two or three girls on her but she protected the ball and made good decisions with it,” LeBlanc said.

Christopher will be one of three Maine natives on the roster along with Wilton junior Lexi Mittelstadt, who played at Farmington’s Mt. Blue High School, and Windham freshman Sarah Talon.

There will be 10 guards on the UMaine roster, including Christopher.