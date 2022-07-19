FALMOUTH, Maine – Interstate 295 was temporarily shut down north of Falmouth due to wires down in the road, according to the Maine State Police.

The downed wires, which were believed to be caused by a blown transformer, were reported around mile marker 12, according to officials.

Nearly 2,000 customers in Falmouth were left without power due to the downed lines, according to Central Maine Power.

The interstate has since been reopened, but it will need to be shut down later Tuesday evening to replace the wires, according to the Maine Turnpike Authority. Delays in the area can be expected.