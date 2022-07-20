KENNEBUNK – Animal Welfare Society is pleased to announce the return of Woofstock, Southern Maine’s only family-friendly, dog-friendly food and beer festival. Woofstock takes place rain or shine Saturday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on AWS’ campus at 46 Holland Road. Limited parking is available on site.

Free to attend, Woofstock is the grooviest festival around and has something for everybody. Music is provided by Seacoast Oldies 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the Kennebunk River Band performing live from 12–2 p.m. Youngsters can enjoy fun activities including temporary tattoos, hula hoop demonstrations and a bounce house. Dogs will enjoy wading pools and an indoor agility course.

For the craft beer enthusiasts, attendees who visit the beer garden can purchase tasting tickets to sample offerings from fourteen local craft breweries. Brewing companies expected to attend are Blaze Brewing Company, After Harvest Cider Company, Fore River Brewing Company, Xota Brewing Co, Black Pug Brewing, Urban Farm Fermentory, Smuttynose Brewing Company, Olive Pit Brewing, Liquid Riot Bottling Co, Island Dog Brewing, Batson River Brewing & Distilling, Definitive Brewing Company, Lone Pine Brewing Company, and Banded Brewing Co.

Open throughout the festival, a dozen eclectic food trucks sell food and dessert items to fit any tastes. Trucks and food vendors include Betty ReeZ WhoopieZ, BOGS Bakery, Char Wrig’s Sno and Dough, Crepe Elizabeth, Maine-ly Meatballs, Mobile Musette, Mr. Tuna, The Greeks of Peaks, The Pink Waffle, Pinky D’s, Plot Twist Pretzels, Roaming Eats, Twist Ice Cream, and Wyman’s Bee Wild Mobile.

Woofstock would not be complete without shopping opportunities. Vendors selling a wide array of pet-related services, products and other homemade wares include The Fish & Bone, Loyal Companion, Fuzzy Angel Portraits, Maine Seaside Soap, Golden Souls Studio, TenderpupsNH, Pet Wants Portsmouth, Birds of a Feather Emu Farm, Grand Paws Pet Salon, Happy Cat Creations, Tealight Studios, Katahdin Collar Co, Nativis Designs, M & D Designs and Candy’s Cupboard, Evergreen & Rain, and Doggie Door Gourmet Dog Treats. Marine Mammals of Maine will also be present to share important facts about sharing Maine’s beaches with local marine life, including seals.

Woofstock is generously supported by title sponsor Kennebunk Savings, Chris & Kathy Hughes, Sevigney-Lyons Insurance Agency, Cavco LLC, Edison Press, Lodge on the Cove, Meowy Jane, Ouellet Construction, Poland Spring, Renewal by Andersen, Sharper Events & Party Rentals and Trupanion.

Sponsorships, donations, raffle tickets and beer garden tasting sales benefit AWS’ Companions for Life Fund, providing veterinary care to pets in need right here in our community.

“Woofstock is a wonderful way to get out and enjoy community, our pets, local beer and good food,” says Abigail Smith, AWS executive director. “After a 2-year hiatus, we are thrilled to bring back this family-friendly event to celebrate summer and support pets in need.”

For more information, visit animalwelfaresociety.org/woofstock.