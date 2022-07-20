PORTLAND — A special outdoor 4:30 p.m. Mass and celebration commemorating the end of the Ignatian Year will be held at St. Pius X Church, located on 492 Ocean Avenue in Portland, on Saturday, July 30. The Mass will be followed by an outdoor picnic and cookout, and all are welcome to attend.

Since May of 2021, the Society of Jesus has celebrated “The Ignatian Year,” an opportunity for all to grow in relationship with God and our love for one another that also marked the 500th anniversary of St. Ignatius’ conversion. Ignatius the soldier, struck by a cannonball, began his transformation into Ignatius the pilgrim, changing from a person pre-occupied with success and romance to a person on fire with the love of the Lord. The Ignatian Year officially ends the following day on the Feast of St. Ignatius (July 31).

“While the special year comes to a close, the emphasis on finding God in all things continues with great joy!” said Fr. Paul Sullivan, SJ, pastor of Our Lady of Hope Parish in Portland.

In Maine, the free celebration on July 30 concludes a series of events that were held during the year to inspire reflection and community.

“God continues to invite each of us into a deepening relationship, to ongoing conversion. We believe that by embracing this invitation, we embrace our God who calls us to act in new, bold ways that reconcile our world, bringing about justice, peace, and compassion,” said Fr. Sullivan.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for the Mass and snacks, beverages, or desserts to share during the cookout. For more information about the event on July 30 or “The Ignatian Year,” contact Our Lady of Hope Parish at 207-797-7026 or ourladyofhope@portlanddiocese.