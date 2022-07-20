OLD TOWN — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer a dog training clinic from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the University of Maine J. Franklin Witter Teaching & Research Center, 160 University Farm Road.

The Maine 4-H Dog Clinic is open to all youth ages 9–18; owning a dog is not required. Participants will learn how to teach behaviors based on the American Kennel Club’s Canine Good Citizen program, including accepting a friendly stranger, sitting politely for petting, and more. Members of the UMaine Extension 4-H dog animal science committee will lead the clinic.

The clinic is free; registration is required. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/4h/animal-science-resources/dog/clinic/ by Aug. 4. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, please contact 207-942-7396 or sheila.norman@maine.edu.