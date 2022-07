https://www.tiktok.com/@epicgardening/video/7117723004288765227?_t%3D8U8u2FZbfvH%26_r%3D1&sa=D&source=docs&ust=1658357410506044&usg=AOvVaw0hk6tcqkO-ObitzBNBBcPx

We’ve apparently been watering our seedlings all wrong.

Thanks to this video by Epic Gardening on TikTok, there’s proof that how you water can make all the difference.

Instead of simply spraying your seedlings from above to water them, Epic Gardening places the seedling containers in shallow pans of water. This lets the roots pull the water up from below.

Not only is it an easier method, it prevents your seedlings from drying out and developing stem rot.