There are many amazing creatures lurking in the forests, fields and waters of Maine.
Many of them can be seen easily, such as birds, deer, raccoons and skunks. Others, such as Canada lynx and pine martens, live largely hidden from view.
With so many fabulous fish and animals in our midst, we want to test your knowledge about the state’s outdoors. We will provide you with some visual components and some factual hints, but the rest is up to you.
Today, we want you to identify a Maine freshwater fish. Truth be told, it’s one that can trip up even some veteran anglers.
Here are your clues:
— This fish is similar in appearance to one of the state’s most popular game fish, with one important exception.
— It is a fast-growing fish that can reach 18 inches long within two years of stocking and it is often stocked in waters where there is a need to reduce the number of illegally introduced smelts.
— This fish feeds primarily on smelts, white perch, yellow perch and minnows, but rarely eats other coldwater game fish.
— It was first stocked in Maine in 1958 in Washington County.
We’ll post the answer — and how many of you got it right — on Thursday.