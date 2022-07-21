BANGOR — The Commission on Cultural Development is pleased to announce the first Bangor Arts Award for an individual or entity that embodies or supports the vitality and creativity of Bangor’s art community. To be eligible to receive the award, the nominated person must be a current resident of the city of Bangor and an organization must be a Bangor based group. The winner, who will be referred to as ‘Bangor Artist of the Year’, will be announced at the ARTober opening event at the Zillman Art Museum on Oct. 7.

The Bangor Artist of the Year may be a professional or an amateur artist in any artistic medium. In selecting a person or group, nominators should consider participation in, influence on, or support of any art form including but not limited to visual arts, music, performing arts, or the written arts. The Bangor Arts Award winner will be invited to participate in art-related events throughout the year (e.g., talks, performances, studio visits, etc.), but this participation is voluntary. The winner will also receive a $1,000 cash award and recognition at Bangor City Hall. Any resident of Bangor may submit a nomination, and self-nominations allowed.

The selection of the Bangor Arts Award winner will be made by a panel assembled by the Artober Subcommittee to evaluate applications. This panel will consist of one commissioner of the Commission on Cultural Development and at least two third-party Bangor citizens associated with the Bangor arts community.

To submit a nomination, return the nomination form on the city of Bangor’s webpage or email a one-page letter including the information on the nomination form on or before Aug. 15 to: Cultural.commission@bangormaine.gov or mail Commission on Cultural Development, Community & Economic Development Planning Department, 73 Harlow Street, Bangor, ME 04401.

Click here to view the Nomination Form.