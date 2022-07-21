Bethany Rozzi, a junior majoring in journalism at the University of Maine who is from Portland, has been announced as the Richard K. Warren & Susan A. Warren Journalism Scholarship recipient for the 2021-22 academic year.

This fund provided $924 in scholarship assistance. Bethany graduated from Casco Bay High School in Portland.

Scholarships such as the Richard K. Warren & Susan A. Warren Journalism Scholarship are important to UMaine students at a time when financial aid is vital. It makes it possible for deserving students to realize their extraordinary potential.