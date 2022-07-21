STONINGTON — Opera House Arts is pleased to welcome Thom Wall to the Stonington Opera House on Wednesday, July 27 at 7 p.m. A vaudeville sensation, Wall has created a unique show just for the Opera House based on Maine vaudeville history. Having performed around the world with Cirque du Soleil and named one of the world’s top jugglers he is sure to electrify the Opera House audience. This is a “Live! For $5” event. For more information and to purchase tickets visit operahousearts.org. Face masks required.

Wall is a juggler and variety entertainer who NPR has called “one of the world’s most notable jugglers.” He is known for his avant-garde performance style, cultivated through training at the New England Center for Circus Arts, lessons with mime Karen Montanaro, and training with long-time friend Curtis Carlyle. In 2009, Wall competed at the World Juggling Federation‘s “Winter Blitz” event. No judge had seen any of his creative five-ball tricks performed before, so his routine was deemed non-scorable. In 2017, the Smithsonian Institution called Wall an “elite practitioner of the craft of juggling.” Wall is one of the last gentleman jugglers performing in the world today – a performance style where relatable objects are manipulated in clever ways. His work with mouthstick and balance have given him a notoriety in the circus world. For more information about Wall, visit: thomwall.com

Live! For $5 is an annual series of live performances, available to all for a ticket price of only $5. The series features a wide variety of performances for intergenerational audiences and participants. Live! For $5 is made possible by the generous support of the W. F. Whitman Family Foundation, in honor of Maia Aprahamian, with additional support from the Margaret E. Burnham Charitable Trust.

Opera House Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was founded in 1999 to restore the 1912 Stonington Opera House, on the National Register of Historic Places, to its original role as a performance venue and a community gathering space. We offer a year-round schedule of professional theater, music, film, dance, educational programs, community events, and more. Performances take place in multiple venues, including the Stonington Opera House, the restored Burnt Cove Church Community Center, and at site-specific locations across Deer Isle and Stonington, Maine. Opera House Arts’ programs serve all of Hancock County’s winter and summer residents and visitors, with a special emphasis on the residents of Deer Isle and the Blue Hill Peninsula.