MONMOUTH – Theater at Monmouth opens “Comedy of Errors” by William Shakespeare, as part of the It’s Greek (and Roman) to ME! Season. “Comedy of Errors” is a side splitting tale of 24 hours in Ephesus full of mayhem, mix-ups and Twins! Two sets of twins, each with the same name – what could go wrong? Everything, apparently. Leave logic behind and delight in the mayhem of Shakespeare’s slapstick comedy.

Chaos and confusion reign when two sets of identical twins, separated at birth, end up in the same town on the same day. The blunders double, triple, and quadruple until everyone is pretty sure that everyone else is completely insane. Can you keep track of who’s who? Find out for yourself Thursday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. including matinee and evening performances on both weekdays and weekends.

If “Comedy of Errors” sounds like it could be an absolute circus, it’s because the show is full of that much loved (or hated) circus staple: Clowns. Director Hannah Cordes says, “When I read Comedy, I was struck by the clownish brilliance that lay beneath the simple plot of twins getting confused for each other.” Cordes also solved the quandary of having twins on stage and says she “immediately began to dream about the perfect way to double cast: what if both twins were played by the same actor?” With all this in mind, Cordes has given this show everything she’s got and exclaims “This adaptation heightens the absurdity and goes all in on the farce that is the heart of the play.”

“Comedy of Errors” features Erin Amlicke as Adriana, Michael Liebhauser as Antipholus of Ephesus and Antipholus of Syracuse, Caitlin Ort as Luciana, Roberto Perez* as Dromio of Ephesus and Dromio of Syracuse, Ray K. Soeun as Prologue/Angelo/Officer/Dr. Pinch/Duke, and Tenneh Sillah as Lady and Gentleman. Directed by Hannah Cordes; Set Design Dan Bilodeau, Lighting Design by SeifAllah Salotto-Cristobal, Costume Design by Elizabeth Rocha, Sound Design by Simon Marland, and Fight, Intimacy, and Movement Direction by Lorraine Slone. Stage Management by Zane Alcorn*, Assistant Stage Management by Hailey Glick, and Props Supervision by Paige Stone.

*Members of Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

Performance Calendar: PREVIEW 7/21 at 7:30 p.m.; OPENING 7/22 at 7:30 p.m.; additional performance dates 7/30, 8/5, 8/10, 8/16 at 7:30 p.m.; 7/31 at 7:00 p.m.; 8/17, 8/20, 8/21 at 1:00 p.m.

Audience Engagement Programs

Post-Performance Discussions. Join us on selected weekend evening performances for Post-Performance Discussions with the cast and creative team. Discuss the critical historical, artistic, and cultural perspectives of the worlds of each individual play. Post-Performance Discussions will take place on the following dates: Sunday July 24, following the performance of Antony + Cleopatra, Sunday July 31, following the performance of Comedy of Errors, Sunday, Aug. 7, following the performance of Amphitryon, Sunday, Aug. 14, following the performance of Eurydice.

Tickets, Subscriptions, and Ways to Save. A TAM subscription offers savings and exclusive benefits like priority seating and ticket exchanges. Gold, Flex, General, or Senior Passes are available for purchase, so whether you want a ticket for each show or five tickets to one show, there’s an option for you. Single tickets for the Summer Repertory and Fall Play are $37 for adults, $32 for senior citizens, and $23 for students (18 and under). Family Show tickets are $18 for adults, $13 for children.

Opening Nights are Educator Nights. Educators receive 20 percent off the general ticket price with a valid photo ID at the Box Office.

Under 30 Rush Tickets. For patrons under 30, $10 Rush Tickets are available for up to 20 audience members at each performance in the season excluding the Family Show and Special Events. Contact the Box Office by email boxoffice@theateratmonmouth.org or by calling 207-933-9999 after 11 a.m. on the day of the show. Requests made before the Box Office is open will not be processed.

For calendar and reservations, please contact the TAM Box Office at 207-933-9999 or visit www.theateratmonmouth.org.

Theater at Monmouth, founded in 1970, was named the Shakespearean Theater of Maine by the State Legislature in 1975. The theatre’s mission is to present innovative approaches to Shakespeare and other classic plays through professional productions that enrich the lives of people throughout Maine. Since its founding, TAM has produced expertly crafted, engaging productions in its three-month Summer Repertory Season entertaining audiences from 36 states and through Education Tours annually reaching more than 15,000 students statewide.