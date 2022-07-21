After a three-day search, a man who escaped from an Augusta psychiatric center has been captured.

Anthony Waack, 32, was placed into the custody of the Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta after he was found not criminally responsible for theft, burglary and failing to stop for police in Androscoggin County, according to the Capitol Police.

Waack was assigned to the group home on July 13 and escaped within 24 hours, according to police.

Waack was tracked to a homeless camp outside Manchester, New Hampshire, where he was arrested after a brief struggle Sunday.

He was charged with being a fugitive from justice and brought back to Riverview on Monday.