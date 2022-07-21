Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

In October of 2021, the Moulton Pond Cemetery was virtually destroyed by vandals. Every headstone was knocked down and many were broken. It is the resting place of many residents who lived in the area in the 1800s, including Civil War veterans.

The incident was reported to the Bucksport Police Department, but the vandals were never caught.

We discussed the matter with the Bucksport Town Manager, Susan Lessard. She listened and referred the issue to the town’s Cemetery Committee. Early this spring, Lessard notified us that the Cemetery Committee had reviewed the issue and that funds were available to make repairs to the damaged gravestones. A contract to make the repairs was awarded to Thomas A. Stevens Cemetery Restorations from Newcastle, Maine. The repair work was completed in early July.

The workers from Stevens Cemetery Restorations were professional and friendly and completed the work in a few days. Many of the monuments were set in concrete bases, broken headstones were put back together using epoxy cement, severely damaged stones were reinforced with metal sleeves. In the end, all headstones were straightened, some gravestones that had been buried were dug up and reinstalled. Stevens Cemetery Restorations did an excellent job!

We extend our thanks to Bucksport Town Manager Lessard, to the Bucksport Cemetery Committee, and especially to Thomas A. Stevens Cemetery Restorations. They have helped preserve an important part of the area’s history and have honored the memory of the people who lived it.

Peter Daigle

Dedham