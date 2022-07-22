The Westbrook-based athletic retailer Olympia Stores announced this week that its remaining stores throughout the East Coast will be closing.

After closing eight Maine stores in 2019, including its Bangor Mall location, stores in Auburn, Ellsworth, Falmouth, Presque Isle, Rockland, South Portland, Waterville and Windham remained open. The November 2019 closures came after the retailer was acquired by national athletic retailer JackRabbit in October 2019.

All 35 remaining stores will close by the end of September, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Olympia Sports opened its first store in The Maine Mall in South Portland in 1975, eventually opening more than 200 locations up and down the East Coast.

Details on why the stores are being closed down were not made clear as of Friday afternoon.