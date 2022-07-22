Sorry, Maine. Don’t expect any relief from the swelter this weekend.

The National Weather Service has placed much of southern and interior Maine under a hazardous weather outlook as this week’s oppressive heat wave stretches well into the weekend.

Loop of max heat indices today through Monday. Sunday looks the hottest, with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s possible in some areas. #MEwx pic.twitter.com/9EQzWOwQlh — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) July 22, 2022

Sunday is currently forecast to be the hottest day of them all, with the heat index reaching at least 95 degrees Fahrenheit in Bangor, Dover-Foxcroft, Lincoln and Millinocket, according to the weather service. It could even hit near 100 degrees in places, the Gray weather station said.

The weather service expects the mercury to top out around 85 degrees in Greater Portland, 89 degrees from Bar Harbor to Machias, and 94 to 90 degrees from Houlton to Fort Kent.

Thunderstorms and showers are likely through Sunday, but real relief won’t arrive until Tuesday, when temperatures are expected to become “more seasonable.”