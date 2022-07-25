Legendary rock star Stevie Nicks will perform at the Bangor waterfront in September.

Her performance at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on Sept. 22 is part of the second leg of Nicks’ 2022 tour, according to Waterfront Concerts.

She will be performing alongside singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and will cost $49.50. They can be bought via waterfrontconcerts.com or ticketmaster.com.

Nicks is best known for her work with the band Fleetwood Mac, which she joined in 1975. During her stint with the band, she penned the classics “Dreams” and “Landslide.” She went on to a successful solo career and has collaborated with artists, such as fellow rocker Tom Petty.