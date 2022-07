An 18-year-old Portland man drowned Sunday while swimming in Falmouth.

Pedro Matala was swimming in the Presumpscot River with friends about 4:45 p.m. when he went beneath the water and never resurfaced, according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

Rescuers searched through the evening until divers recovered Matala’s body about 9 p.m. the department said Monday.

His body was taken to a local funeral home.