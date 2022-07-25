An El Salvador man was arrested Sunday after police say he hit two women with an SUV in Raymond.

Jose Gomez, 31, was charged with reckless conduct and OUI-crash causing bodily injury, according to Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Gomez was driving his gray 2008 GMC Acadia down an access road toward Tassel Top Beach about 6:29 p.m. when he hit 42-year-old Christina Amoroso of Windham and 21-year-old Megan Anderson of Sebring, Florida, while they were walking, Gagnon said Sunday night.

Amoroso was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she was treated for serious injuries. Anderson was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

Gomez was arrested and taken to the Cumberland County Jail, where he was being held Sunday.