Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the 80s with a chance for thunderstorms and rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died and 216 more COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,464 as of Saturday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

Brooke McLaughlin cared deeply for her pet bearded dragon and was “feisty, independent and loyal,” school staff that knew her said.

ALSO: Police on Saturday arrested a boy in McLaughlin’s killing. He is being held at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

The 3,200-acre Scarborough Marsh has little room to expand and is even at risk of shrinking.

The additional wildlife testing for “forever chemicals” is believed to be the most extensive ever done in the country.

Declines in the monarch butterfly population are due to environmental conditions in the its wintering grounds in Mexico.

More than 200,000 people could see property tax payments frozen under the program, with the state making up the difference.

Since last June, Aroostook County has lost more workers than any other Maine county.

The debate playing out around the former tannery site in Camden is echoed around the state, but perhaps most acutely along the coast.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Bar Harbor routinely had more than 150 cruise ship visits each year between late April and early November.

A developer hopes to get approval to build 75 apartments on upper High Street, next to the Blueberry Hill Dairy Bar.

Box of Maine has seen a 200 percent annual growth for its business since 2017.

Ambureen Rana will appear on the November ballot for House District 21 after Barbara Cardone decided not to seek reelection.

A May inspection revealed that the deck rating of the bridge’s northern span had gone from “poor” to “serious” condition.

Joseph Drew was working in a blacksmith shop in Portland, where his temper, added with his physical strength, finally equalled murder.

Jim Montgomery knows he will be closely scrutinized as the head coach of the Boston Bruins.

In other Maine news ….

9-year-old killed by fallen tree at campground has been identified

Olympia Sports to close remaining locations after nearly 50 years of business

PETA wants to replace Portland’s lobsterman statue

North Berwick hopes full-time EMTs will eliminate staffing shortage

Maine confirms its 1st monkeypox case

Troy Jackson blasts Chipotle for alleged ‘shameful’ union busting

Lewiston and Auburn find their way back to the center of a Maine election

Chellie Pingree urges Joe Biden to declare a climate emergency

Susan Collins wants more monitoring of mercury in the environment

Maine faces another hard winter with skyrocketing heating oil prices

Maine forest helps scientists understand trees’ appetite for carbon

Dover-Foxcroft man who barged into day care and took his children convicted of assault

Jonesport man to serve 3 years in federal prison for stealing $100,000 from an estate

Woman arrested after Turner pedestrian was fatally hit by car

Soccer field will honor New Yorker who made Fort Kent home for 40 years

Jaycie Christopher fills the UMaine women’s basketball team’s biggest void

UMaine women’s basketball team will play all its home games at The Pit this season

Senior Little League regional tournament’s future at Mansfield Stadium is in doubt