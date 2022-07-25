Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the 80s with a chance for thunderstorms and rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer has died and 216 more COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,464 as of Saturday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.
14-year-old killed in Mount Vernon remembered as a feisty and independent animal lover
Brooke McLaughlin cared deeply for her pet bearded dragon and was “feisty, independent and loyal,” school staff that knew her said.
ALSO: Police on Saturday arrested a boy in McLaughlin’s killing. He is being held at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.
Rising seas and housing demand threaten Maine’s biggest marsh
The 3,200-acre Scarborough Marsh has little room to expand and is even at risk of shrinking.
Extensive wildlife testing for PFAS could result in more ‘do not eat’ advisories
The additional wildlife testing for “forever chemicals” is believed to be the most extensive ever done in the country.
Maine farm once overrun by monarchs is tragic proof of the butterfly’s decline
Declines in the monarch butterfly population are due to environmental conditions in the its wintering grounds in Mexico.
New property tax freeze for Maine seniors will cost the state millions
More than 200,000 people could see property tax payments frozen under the program, with the state making up the difference.
Aroostook could lose businesses if more workers don’t move there
Since last June, Aroostook County has lost more workers than any other Maine county.
A former Camden tannery embodies Maine’s fight over growth
The debate playing out around the former tannery site in Camden is echoed around the state, but perhaps most acutely along the coast.
The return of cruise ships expected to boost Bar Harbor’s already busy tourism season
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Bar Harbor routinely had more than 150 cruise ship visits each year between late April and early November.
More apartments proposed for Ellsworth as housing demand soars
A developer hopes to get approval to build 75 apartments on upper High Street, next to the Blueberry Hill Dairy Bar.
Homegrown Maine gift box company expands to larger location
Box of Maine has seen a 200 percent annual growth for its business since 2017.
Bangor Democrats tap Ambureen Rana for newly open House seat
Ambureen Rana will appear on the November ballot for House District 21 after Barbara Cardone decided not to seek reelection.
Old Town bridge with new weight restrictions has been deteriorating for years
A May inspection revealed that the deck rating of the bridge’s northern span had gone from “poor” to “serious” condition.
Maine blacksmith went to the gallows after helping a stranger evade the law
Joseph Drew was working in a blacksmith shop in Portland, where his temper, added with his physical strength, finally equalled murder.
Former UMaine star Jim Montgomery wanted to coach the Boston Bruins because he loves a challenge
Jim Montgomery knows he will be closely scrutinized as the head coach of the Boston Bruins.
In other Maine news ….
9-year-old killed by fallen tree at campground has been identified
Olympia Sports to close remaining locations after nearly 50 years of business
PETA wants to replace Portland’s lobsterman statue
North Berwick hopes full-time EMTs will eliminate staffing shortage
Maine confirms its 1st monkeypox case
Troy Jackson blasts Chipotle for alleged ‘shameful’ union busting
Lewiston and Auburn find their way back to the center of a Maine election
Chellie Pingree urges Joe Biden to declare a climate emergency
Susan Collins wants more monitoring of mercury in the environment
Maine faces another hard winter with skyrocketing heating oil prices
Maine forest helps scientists understand trees’ appetite for carbon
Dover-Foxcroft man who barged into day care and took his children convicted of assault
Jonesport man to serve 3 years in federal prison for stealing $100,000 from an estate
Woman arrested after Turner pedestrian was fatally hit by car
Soccer field will honor New Yorker who made Fort Kent home for 40 years
Jaycie Christopher fills the UMaine women’s basketball team’s biggest void
UMaine women’s basketball team will play all its home games at The Pit this season
Senior Little League regional tournament’s future at Mansfield Stadium is in doubt