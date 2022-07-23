A boy has been arrested in the killing of a Mount Vernon girl earlier this week.

The boy, whose identity wasn’t released Saturday, has been charged with murder, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

He is being held at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

Brooke McLaughlin, 14, was found dead in her mother’s home about 6:06 p.m. Monday. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Maine medical examiner’s office.

A red 2010 Chevrolet Impala with a Maine support wildlife registration plate of 510-AVW also was stolen from the home’s driveway. It was found Tuesday to the south in Wayne.

McLaughlin, who was remembered as feisty, independent and an animal lover, attended Maranacook Community Middle School in Regional School Unit 38.

Moss said Saturday that the boy and McLaughlin knew each, but did not provide further details.

Her death remains under investigation.

No additional information was released.