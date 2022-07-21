A seventh-grader has been identified as the homicide victim found in Mount Vernon earlier this week.

Jay Charette, the superintendent for Regional School Unit 38, posted an announcement on the district’s website Thursday identifying 14-year-old Brooke McLaughlin, who attended Maranacook Community Middle School.

“Although we don’t know the circumstances of this tragic event we are working with various agencies to offer our support in a timely and appropriately sensitive manner to our students and staff given the nature of this tragedy. … Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family in their time of need as we mourn the loss of their child,” Charette said.

McLaughlin was found dead in her mother’s Mount Vernon home about 6:06 p.m. Monday, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Maine medical examiner’s office.

A red 2010 Chevrolet Impala with a Maine support wildlife registration plate of 510-AVW also was stolen from the home’s driveway. It was found Tuesday to the south in Wayne, Moss said Wednesday night.

McLaughlin’s death remains under investigation, and anyone with information can call the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.