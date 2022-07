Finn’s Irish Pub on Main Street in Ellsworth abruptly announced that the establishment would be closing for good after 13 years in business.

The closure was announced on the pub’s Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon.

The pub is owned by Paul Markosian and Lorena Stearns, who also own the Flexit Cafe, a popular cafe located near Finn’s Irish Pub.

The owners of the pub had not responded to a request for comment as of Tuesday afternoon.