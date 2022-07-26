Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Reading the “Other Voices” editorial in the Bangor Daily News on July 20, “The truth about the lie,” I couldn’t help but to see a certain irony when considering what the liberal media calls the “Big Lie.”

For 2 1/2 years after the 2016 presidential election we were bombarded by the same people about Donald Trump and his “collusion” with Russia and about the illegitimacy of his presidency. A large majority of our “truth seeking” media journalists forwarded this claim, and Democrats spent the next 30 months throwing obstacles in the path of our president. My question is: How does this not qualify as a “Bigger Lie”? Also, how does the BDN seem to use the New York Daily News and the Los Angeles Times almost exclusively as “other voices”? Are there not any more balanced (less lockstepped) opinions out there?

I love the printed newspaper. But, in another ironic twist, it’s hard to justify the expense, given the malaise brought on by the “Big Truthers.”

Donald Mendell

Palmyra