This is the latest installment of our Outdoors quiz series. We will provide you with some visual components and some factual hints, but the rest is up to you.

There are lots of different ways to identify the wild animals in Maine. The best way is to get a look at them, but many make distinctive sounds that give them away.

Other times, all we have for information is the tracks they have left behind. Granted, the hot, dry summer is going to limit the frequency and quality of tracks you might see out behind the house or in the woods.

Even so, we’re going to test your wildlife identification skills today by presenting some tracks — and a few other clues that might help you figure it out.

Here are your clues:



— This track is made by an animal that is common across the state and has developed a reputation for being a bit of a nuisance.

— Its front track measures 2 inches from front to back and has four “fingers,” while the back paw leaves a 2 1/4-inch track and includes five appendages. It’s quite similar to that of some of its counterparts.

— You won’t see this animal in winter.

We’ll provide the answer — and how many of you got it right — on Wednesday.