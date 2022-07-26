Gov. Janet Mills extended a large fundraising advantage over former Gov. Paul LePage as the pair gear up for their hotly contested November matchup.

The Democratic governor brought in more than $600,000 between June 1 and July 19, according to filings with the state ethics board due on Tuesday, bringing her total fundraising this cycle to more than $3.8 million. LePage, the former two-term governor, raised $312,000 over the same period, bringing his total to just shy of $1.8 million.

Mills is set to have more cash available, although LePage was twice elected in 2010 and 2014 despite opponents raising more. Maine Democrats running statewide have raised more than their Republican counterparts in the past two consecutive election cycles with mixed results.

Mills’ campaign reported $2.7 million cash on hand as of July 19, compared with more than $1.1 million for LePage’s campaign. The race is on track to be the most expensive gubernatorial race in state history. Mills has far surpassed her 2018 fundraising, when she raised just over $3 million on the way to victory over Republican Shawn Moody and independent Terry Hayes.

Independent Sam Hunkler, a doctor from Beals, has qualified for the ballot this year alongside Mills and LePage, but he has promised to eschew donations and has self-financed his campaign to a tune of a few thousand dollars so far.

Polling has shown a tight race, with Mills leading slightly in several surveys testing a head-to-head matchup, but results often within the margin of error.