Bank of America announced two Maine high school students were selected as Student Leaders® (#BofAStudentLeaders), an eight-week summer internship providing students with first-hand experience in serving their communities. These students have started their paid internship experience of workforce skills, leadership, and civic engagement with local nonprofits, United Way of Southern Maine and Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Maine.

Without access to career skills-building opportunities like the Student Leaders program, many young Mainers may be left behind from a fast-changing job market, leading to higher rates of youth unemployment.

“Bank of America remains committed to supporting young adults by connecting them to jobs, community engagement opportunities, and leadership development,” said Brian King, president, Bank of America Maine. “We recognize young adults are the future of Maine, which is why programs like Student Leaders are one way we can provide paid opportunities for students to gain job experience while developing a diverse pipeline of talent as they enter the local workforce.”

The Class of 2022 Maine Bank of America Student Leaders are:

Anna Farmer, of Falmouth, attends Waynflete.

Sarah Musaniwabo, of Portland, recently graduated Casco Bay High School and will be attending the University of Southern Maine this fall.

These two students were selected for their leadership, background, passion, and commitment to community.

Farmer will be working with United Way of Southern Maine across all departments, gaining exposure to the entire organization and its needs. She will be assisting the Thrive2027 community initiative with grant research and gathering of comparison data for the organizations goal to bring meaningful change throughout Cumberland County. Farmer will also be working on a variety of projects including marketing and communication content development, social media campaigns, project research, development and implementation of events, and other projects through the summer.

Musaniwabo will be serving as a team leader of Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Maine’s youngest members (ages 6-9), leading the group through transitions during their daily schedule. Additionally, Musaniwabo will be providing operational and administrative support in various program areas.

Started in 2004, the Student Leaders program recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors from across the U.S. annually. Bank of America Student Leaders will also participate in a virtual Leadership Summit, delivered in partnership with the Close Up Foundation. The Summit will include opportunities to engage with congressional leaders, hear from leaders in civil and human rights, and participate in the Stanford University Young Democracy at Home program which encourages conversation about current issues facing young people today.

As part of the program, they will earn $17 per hour and receive a Chromebook. This year, students will have the option to voluntarily participate in in-person activities as part of the internship.