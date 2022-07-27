This story will be updated.

A driver was taken to a local hospital Wednesday morning after a car fire on Interstate 95 in Hampden.

The fire happened about 5:50 a.m. on the northbound side of the interstate, near mile marker 179, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The fire was extinguished before 7 a.m., and traffic was temporarily reduced to one lane. Both lanes reopened around 8 a.m., according to Moss.

No additional information was immediately available.