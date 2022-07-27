In this July 20, 2022, file photo, Winter Drever gets an impression of Jazmine's lips on her painting she and others were making during horsemanship camp at Blazing Star Stables in Monmouth. Credit: Russ Dillingham / Sun Journal via AP

Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to mid-80s, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state.

The latest on the coronavirus in Maine

Another 488 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,465. Check out our tracker for more information.

A doctor said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden is continuing to recover from COVID-19, and is working largely from his office while the infection resolves.

New research points to signs that COVID-19 originated in the wild — rather than from a lab — jumping from wild animals to humans at least twice before the coronavirus outbreak became a global health threat.

The big job shift at the heart of Maine’s pandemic recovery

There are now two job openings for every one unemployed job seeker.

An Islesboro couple is buying up land in Belfast but they aren’t saying what they will do with it

Some city officials believe that makes Alex and Kendra Brigham people to watch for potential future development.

Janet Mills holds $2M fundraising lead over Paul LePage

However, Paul LePage was elected governor in 2010 and 2014 despite his opponents raising more money in their campaigns.

Maine Democrats resist big drags from an unpopular Joe Biden

The urgency is heightening for Republicans to whip up enthusiasm enough to beat a durable crop of Democrats.

Paul LePage blames attorneys for their calls being recorded by jails

He called defense lawyers “reckless” for allowing their phone calls with jailed clients to be recorded.

Paul LePage says he won’t target abortion rights. But Democrats are skeptical.

He won’t seek to undo a 1993 state law that guarantees women’s access to abortion.

A growing Bangor sober living nonprofit wouldn’t exist without man who recently died

The 35-year-old Lance Bradford had a lasting impact on Bangor’s recovery community.

East Millinocket gets help from the Maine Guard to demolish parts of its mill site

The platoon from the 262nd Engineering Company will remove the remaining cement fire suppression towers overlooking the former paper mill.

American Aquafarms drops lawsuit against state but will keep pursuing Frenchman Bay fish farm

The company plans to work to fix issues that sank its previous application earlier this year.

Caribou council wants to control who can give tasks to city manager

With long-term employees difficult to find, Caribou City Manager Penny Thompson has taken on tasks that belonged to other staff members.

Former UMaine star says there’s ‘no way’ he could play in today’s NFL

“There’s no way a two-down, run-stopping, unathletic, overweight defensive lineman could play now like I could back then.”

In other Maine news …

Orono roadwork will leave Veazie bus riders scrambling to find other ways to Bangor

State moves ahead with plans to demolish historic Topsham bridge

Finn’s Irish Pub in Ellsworth closes after 13 years

FW Webb expanding only Aroostook branch to Presque Isle

Hancock and Washington district attorney up for reelection has cancer

Hancock County taps Winterport manager as new top administrator

Missing Portland 6-year-old found safe

Brewer police officer injured in scuffle

Woman killed in Berwick crash has been identified

Brewer native achieves golf feat with 1 million-to-1 odds

Leela Stockley

