Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to mid-80s, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 488 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,465. Check out our tracker for more information.
A doctor said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden is continuing to recover from COVID-19, and is working largely from his office while the infection resolves.
New research points to signs that COVID-19 originated in the wild — rather than from a lab — jumping from wild animals to humans at least twice before the coronavirus outbreak became a global health threat.
The big job shift at the heart of Maine’s pandemic recovery
There are now two job openings for every one unemployed job seeker.
An Islesboro couple is buying up land in Belfast but they aren’t saying what they will do with it
Some city officials believe that makes Alex and Kendra Brigham people to watch for potential future development.
Janet Mills holds $2M fundraising lead over Paul LePage
However, Paul LePage was elected governor in 2010 and 2014 despite his opponents raising more money in their campaigns.
Maine Democrats resist big drags from an unpopular Joe Biden
The urgency is heightening for Republicans to whip up enthusiasm enough to beat a durable crop of Democrats.
Paul LePage blames attorneys for their calls being recorded by jails
He called defense lawyers “reckless” for allowing their phone calls with jailed clients to be recorded.
Paul LePage says he won’t target abortion rights. But Democrats are skeptical.
He won’t seek to undo a 1993 state law that guarantees women’s access to abortion.
A growing Bangor sober living nonprofit wouldn’t exist without man who recently died
The 35-year-old Lance Bradford had a lasting impact on Bangor’s recovery community.
East Millinocket gets help from the Maine Guard to demolish parts of its mill site
The platoon from the 262nd Engineering Company will remove the remaining cement fire suppression towers overlooking the former paper mill.
American Aquafarms drops lawsuit against state but will keep pursuing Frenchman Bay fish farm
The company plans to work to fix issues that sank its previous application earlier this year.
Caribou council wants to control who can give tasks to city manager
With long-term employees difficult to find, Caribou City Manager Penny Thompson has taken on tasks that belonged to other staff members.
Former UMaine star says there’s ‘no way’ he could play in today’s NFL
“There’s no way a two-down, run-stopping, unathletic, overweight defensive lineman could play now like I could back then.”
In other Maine news …
Orono roadwork will leave Veazie bus riders scrambling to find other ways to Bangor
State moves ahead with plans to demolish historic Topsham bridge
Finn’s Irish Pub in Ellsworth closes after 13 years
FW Webb expanding only Aroostook branch to Presque Isle
Hancock and Washington district attorney up for reelection has cancer
Hancock County taps Winterport manager as new top administrator
Missing Portland 6-year-old found safe
Brewer police officer injured in scuffle
Woman killed in Berwick crash has been identified