Today is Wednesday. Here's what we're talking about in Maine today.

Another 488 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,465. Check out our tracker for more information.

A doctor said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden is continuing to recover from COVID-19, and is working largely from his office while the infection resolves.

New research points to signs that COVID-19 originated in the wild — rather than from a lab — jumping from wild animals to humans at least twice before the coronavirus outbreak became a global health threat.

There are now two job openings for every one unemployed job seeker.

Some city officials believe that makes Alex and Kendra Brigham people to watch for potential future development.

However, Paul LePage was elected governor in 2010 and 2014 despite his opponents raising more money in their campaigns.

The urgency is heightening for Republicans to whip up enthusiasm enough to beat a durable crop of Democrats.

He called defense lawyers “reckless” for allowing their phone calls with jailed clients to be recorded.

He won’t seek to undo a 1993 state law that guarantees women’s access to abortion.

The 35-year-old Lance Bradford had a lasting impact on Bangor’s recovery community.

The platoon from the 262nd Engineering Company will remove the remaining cement fire suppression towers overlooking the former paper mill.

The company plans to work to fix issues that sank its previous application earlier this year.

With long-term employees difficult to find, Caribou City Manager Penny Thompson has taken on tasks that belonged to other staff members.

“There’s no way a two-down, run-stopping, unathletic, overweight defensive lineman could play now like I could back then.”

