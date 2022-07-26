A Brewer police officer was injured Tuesday while trying to subdue a person believed to be experiencing a crisis.

When Brewer police officers tried to place the person in custody Tuesday morning, a scuffle broke out, Brewer public safety director Jason Moffitt said.

Moffitt said he couldn’t disclose much information about what unfolded Tuesday morning as officers were still putting together the final report but said the person involved with the altercation was charged.

WABI reported the scuffle happened around 8:30 a.m. behind the Walmart located off Wilson Street and that the injured officer had a head injury.

Moffitt said more information will be available after a report is completed.