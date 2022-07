The heat got to hundreds of cows in Auburn, but thankfully Auburn’s fire department was there.

The city said it got a call from a dairy farmer about 300 very thirsty cows.

His well went dry, and with 90-degree temperatures and no other water source around, the situation was getting serious.

The Auburn Fire Department showed up and filled a tank to keep the cows hydrated through the weekend.

The city said it’s a story that “moo-ves” them.