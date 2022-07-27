A man was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Hudson on Wednesday.

The person was struck by an eastbound vehicle on Route 221 after stepping out into the roadway, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

The pedestrian, who was not identified on Wednesday evening, was transported via LifeFlight to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with serious injuries, according to officials.

Route 221 remains closed as of Wednesday evening, and the circumstances of the crash are under investigation.