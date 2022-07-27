Scattered thunderstorms could bring severe winds and potential hail to parts of eastern and northern Maine on Thursday.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Penobscot, Piscatiquis, Hancock and Washington counties for Thursday, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Caribou.

Partly to mostly sunny, warm and dry today. Clear to partly cloudy tonight. Chance of thunderstorms in western areas late Thursday and further east Thursday evening. Chance of thunderstorms again Friday afternoon. #MEwx pic.twitter.com/D7JdfRkiPO — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) July 27, 2022

Thunderstorms are expected to move across eastern Maine late Wednesday night, continuing into Thursday morning. Scattered storms could bring up to a half an inch of rainfall across eastern Maine, according to forecasters.

Thunderstorms are expected to give way to foggy, rainy conditions on Thursday afternoon, with overcast conditions persisting into Friday morning. With temperatures expected to be in the mid-80s, scattered thunderstorms may move across eastern Maine on Friday evening.

Scattered storms could bring wind gusts of up to 15 miles per hour, as well as some hail.