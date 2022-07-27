This can happen to the best of us. When people carry their cellphones everywhere, your device is bound to end up where it is not supposed to be, such as a pool or worse yet … the toilet. These moments of panic don’t have to be a total wash. UScellular has tips on what consumers should do if they find their digital self under water.

“Our cellphones go everywhere with us,” said Tabatha McKay, UScellular’s area vice president/general manager for New England. “At times, we forget that even these valuable devices have their limitations…namely water.”

A recent UScellular survey revealed that more than one-fourth of people said they have dropped their phone in the toilet (28 percent compared to 21 percent in 2019). There also was a sharp increase in respondents who jumped into a pool or body of water with a phone in their pocket (21 percent compared to 12 percent in 2019).1

“Naturally, most people panic when their phones get wet,” McKay said. “However, if you stay calm, act fast and follow the proper steps, your damp device may be salvageable.”



Before you head to the beach or pool this summer, here are some recommendations to protect against a wet cellphone in case it encounters the deep end:

• Be proactive. Consumers can help ensure their phone stays dry with a LifeProof FRe waterproof case. This specialized case allows iPhones to be submersed in water up to 2 meters for one hour.

• Act fast. If your cellphone is wet, retrieve it from the water as quickly as possible. First, turn it off right away. Take off any cases or covers and remove all memory cards, headsets, and other accessories. Take out the SIM card and dry it off with a towel or cloth. The SIM card may retain important data, even if the phone itself can’t be saved.

• Wipe it down. Carefully wipe a wet phone with a clean, soft towel, rag, or cloth. Try to avoid getting water into the phone’s cracks, ports, or other openings.

• Use a fan and avoid heat. Don’t use a hair dryer, oven, or microwave to dry your phone. Instead, use a fan for a couple of hours to blow air across the phone’s openings to help dry it out.

• Avoid age old myths. While rice has historically been recommended to dry out a smartphone, it has proven to be a myth. In fact, rice is less effective than just leaving a smartphone in the open air to dry.2

• Back up regularly. It’s critical to back up your smartphone on a regular basis. If it gets wet or otherwise damaged, you can still retrieve important data. If the phone is not recoverable, at least information is saved.

• Protect your device. UScellular offers Device Protection+ that not only replaces a water-damaged phone, but also comes with tools to back up data and protect against malware.

1Between Jan. 21-30, 2022, a total of 1,014 online surveys were conducted among a nationally representative sample of U.S. consumers between 18-40 years old by a Dynata respondent panel.

2Why You Shouldn’t Put a Soaked Phone In Rice



UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or http://www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com. Connect with UScellular on social media at facebook.com/uscellular, twitter.com/uscellular, instagram.com/uscellular, YouTube.com/uscellularcorp and linkedin.com/company/uscellular.