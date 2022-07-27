A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the theft of catalytic converters in Wells earlier this month.

Aaron Hatt, 45, of Portland was charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, and violating conditions of release, while 51-year-old Nicole Benoit-Down of Westbrook was charged with criminal conspiracy, according to the Wells Police Department. More charges are possible.

Wells police were called to Extra Space Storage on North Berwick Road about 5:18 a.m. on July 22 after a witness heard “mechanical sounds” coming from there. When officers arrived, Hatt allegedly fled and his vehicle was found a short distance away on Crediford Street.

Six catalytic converters and tools were found nearby, and a dog left in the car was turned over to the Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk, the Wells police said Tuesday.

With assistance from Westbrook police, Hatt and Benoit-Down were later arrested.

Hatt was denied bail and remains at the York County Jail in Alfred. Nicole was booked at the Wells Police Department and then released with a summons to appear at York District Court, according to Wells police.

Thieves target catalytic converters for the precious metals inside, which can fetch, depending on the quantity, between $150 and $1,500 a piece, according to the state police. For that reason, the sale of catalytic converters is tightly controlled. Sellers are required to present photo identification and sign an affidavit swearing the parts aren’t stolen.

The thefts remain under investigation.