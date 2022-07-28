RANGELEY – The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, coming both virtually and live to Rangeley Lakes on Saturday, Aug. 6, features nine short and feature-length films from all corners of the globe showcasing the passion, lifestyle, and culture of international fly fishing.

The event is hosted by Rangeley Lakes Region Historical Society/Outdoor Heritage Museum and sponsored by Oxbow Brewery.

The live showing is at the Rangeley Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main Street, while the virtual presentation may be reached at https://watch.eventive.org/if4us/play/62697057ce7be500dfde9872.

Theater doors will open at 7 p.m., with both live and virtual showings starting at 7:30 p.m. General admission for either the live or virtual event is $15 in advance or $20 on the day of the showing. Once logged in, access to the virtual film showing will be granted for seven days. All proceeds will go to the Outdoor Heritage Museum.

Tickets are available at the Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc.

In addition to the films, there will be fly-fishing product giveaways, a raffle and silent auction. Oxbow beer, wine and snacks will be available at the concession stand.

One attendee will be selected to win the 2022 Grand Prize drawing consisting of fly-fishing gear provided by International Fly Fishing Film Festival sponsors and valued at thousands of dollars.

For information about this screening, contact the host at heidinute@yahoo.com.

Among the films to be screened are:

Caddis Magic. A film of hope that bugs will hatch and trout will rise to them;

Farquhar, by Fly Fishing Nation. For the first time in over a year, community of anglers visits Farquhar Atoll, one of the most remote Outer Islands of the Seychelles, in the middle of the Indian Ocean;

Out West. Smallmouth bass on flyrod poppers cast by Brian O’Keefe;

Casting Maya. Ascension Bay in Mexico’s Yucatan in search of bonefish, permit, snook and tarpon;

A Season in the South. Remote rivers in the different regions of New Zealand’s South Island;

Flat Out. 2021 Stimmies Anglers Choice Winner exploring Australia’s Pacific and Indian Ocean saltwater flats; and

Into Blue. A trip up to the salt of Far North Queensland, Australia, wading and wandering the flats.

Other films include A Fly-fishing Refugee, the story of a Polish dissident in the early 1980s yearning for wild rivers; and Home Waters, a look at the trophy trout of British Columbia.



For more information and film trailers, visit info@flyfilmfest.com.