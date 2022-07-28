ROCKLAND – The Maine Lobster Festival Big Parade will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 on Main Street in Rockland. It is one of the largest parades in Maine.

The 2022 Big Parade theme is “We Are All Champions,” and this year’s grand marshals are local winning high school sports teams. The board of directors, members, and volunteers want to recognize all the student athletes who worked so hard to have winning seasons, and look forward to celebrating them in the parade.

Local lobstering legend Virginia Oliver, aka, The Lobster Lady, was chosen to be the 2020 Grand Marshal. Due to COVID-19, the Festival was unable to hold that parade but is excited to welcome her this year’s parade. Virginia recently celebrated her 102nd birthday, and will be escorted by the Owls Head Transportation Museum.

The Maine Cabin Masters return to the parade again this year and will be greeting fans at Mildred Merrill Park on the Festival grounds after the parade.

Pat Patriot, the mascot of the New England Patriots, will be marching in the parade and greeting fans on the Festival grounds after the parade.

Five days of fun and feasting on the fabulous coast of Maine, the Maine Lobster Festival attracts thousands of people to the Midcoast region and has a long tradition of giving back to the local community. The 2022 Festival will be held Aug. 3-7 and will feature new and exciting events in celebration of its 75th anniversary. For more information about the Maine Lobster Festival, visit the website at www.mainelobsterfestival.com, “like” it on Facebook, follow it on Twitter at @MELobsterFest, and on Instagram at @mainelobsterfest.