FORT KENT — The University of Maine at Fort Kent will host its annual Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Dinner and Ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 10 in the University’s Sports Center. This event is open to the public.

The Class of 2022 inductees are a distinguished group: Katherine Ferland (’16); Benjamin Kluvers (’17), Ed McKay (’82); and Eric Werntgen (’99) (inducted posthumously).

In addition to the induction ceremony, Susan Tardie will be honored as the recipient of the Floyd “Red” Powell Award.

The Hall of Fame ceremony begins at 5 p.m. with a social followed by a banquet and awards ceremony. Tickets for the banquet are $35 per person and may be purchased online at https://athletics.umfk.edu/hof/.

You may also purchase your tickets through the Athletic Department or please contact Matt Dyer at 207-834-8637 or matthew.dyer@maine.edu

Deadline to purchase tickets is Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Due to COVID-19, all attendees must show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test results within the prior 48 hours to gain admittance to the event. These may be shown at the door or emailed in advance to Coach Matt Dyer. Attendees are currently not required to wear a mask when in buildings on the UMFK campus. Guidance on COVID-19 is subject to change in accordance with the evolving circumstances of COVID-19 at the time of the event.



