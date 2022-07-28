A toddler who went missing from a Piscataquis County campground early Thursday morning has been located and safely reunited with her family.

Blaklyn Greenleaf, 2, had been last seen sleeping in her family’s camper that was parked at the Jo Mary Lake Campground early Thursday morning. The toddler wandered away from the camper at around 2 a.m., and was not in the camper and the door was left wide open when her family woke up around 7 a.m., according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Greenleaf was located at around 10:45 a.m. after officials with the Maine Warden’s Service deployed two warden service planes, a Maine Forest Service helicopter and a drone from the Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office, Latti said.

The toddler was spotted sitting on top of a brush pile behind a stone wall that encircled the campground by Game Warden Tyler Leach. Leach was able to talk with the child and she was reunited with her mother Logan Greenleaf and father Brady Greenleaf without a struggle, Latti said.

Greenleaf did not appear to have any injuries and was not in need of medical attention at the time, according to Latti.